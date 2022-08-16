Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRCL. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 584,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 228,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

GRCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Gracell Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.