Graviocoin (GIO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $124.00

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00261466 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000817 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

