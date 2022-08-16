Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 62,389 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,389 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises about 2.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Digital worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,678 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.47.

Western Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.