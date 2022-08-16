Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Immersion were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Immersion by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Immersion by 30,661.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 336,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 335,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

IMMR stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $188.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

