Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Joint worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Joint by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joint by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Joint by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Joint by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joint alerts:

Insider Transactions at Joint

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.94 million, a PE ratio of 150.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JYNT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.