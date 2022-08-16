Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $11.99 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.1% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $604.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $552.63 and its 200-day moving average is $558.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.