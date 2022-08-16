Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 4,300 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 213,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 99.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 37,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 16.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 130,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $398,369.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,632 shares in the company, valued at $852,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.