Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 25,726 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $222.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.96. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

