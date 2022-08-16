Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after buying an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,555,000 after buying an additional 2,218,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,621,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,455,000 after buying an additional 2,169,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

