Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,863 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Cutera worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the first quarter worth $233,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cutera from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.21. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.42 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 151.43% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

