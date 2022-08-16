Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,026 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.91 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.