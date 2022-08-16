Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 102,266 shares.The stock last traded at $3.42 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $922.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

