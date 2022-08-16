Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in July

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,200 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.6 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,644. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

