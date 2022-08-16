Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

Guardforce AI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 992,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,561,675. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

