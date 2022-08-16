Guider (GDR) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Guider (GDR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Guider has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $4,207.88 and $4.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,990.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004212 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00128739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00067778 BTC.

Guider is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

