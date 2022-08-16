H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trangsrud Teresa J. Rasmussen purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after purchasing an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUL opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.57. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.36 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.