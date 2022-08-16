Handshake Trading Up 1.9% This Week (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Handshake has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $31.83 million and approximately $59,961.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,929.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.33 or 0.07849517 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00166774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00256129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00712278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00570227 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005328 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 520,334,832 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

