Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Purchased by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. owned about 0.26% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HASI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,138. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.16, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

