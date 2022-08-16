Harmony (ONE) Price Hits $0.0295 on Exchanges

Harmony (ONE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $367.13 million and $51.87 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,883.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00180405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004217 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035512 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,568,285,335 coins and its circulating supply is 12,428,065,335 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.