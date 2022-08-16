Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Katerina Patmore Purchases 94 Shares

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 94 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($181.73).

Harworth Group Stock Performance

HWG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 156 ($1.88). 11,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,662. Harworth Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 135 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193.30 ($2.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 155.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.02. The company has a market capitalization of £503.86 million and a P/E ratio of 551.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Further Reading

