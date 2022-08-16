Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Update

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the July 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 90.6% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.15. 14,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $76.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

