Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.17 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and $212,780.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00002231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,885.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,875.22 or 0.07850933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00167555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00257522 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00715590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00571041 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005341 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,475,926 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

