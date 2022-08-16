H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Update

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,200 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 15th total of 632,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at H&E Equipment Services

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,122.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $741,670. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 415,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 56,012 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

HEES traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 160,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,221. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Get Rating)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.