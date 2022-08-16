Head to Head Analysis: Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) vs. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ikena Oncology and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ikena Oncology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 1 7 9 0 2.47

Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 382.63%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus target price of $113.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.61%. Given Ikena Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Ikena Oncology is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ikena Oncology has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ikena Oncology N/A -25.20% -20.68% Neurocrine Biosciences 0.94% 0.88% 0.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ikena Oncology and Neurocrine Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ikena Oncology $30.99 million 6.08 -$34.12 million ($1.37) -3.80 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.13 billion 9.05 $89.60 million $0.11 975.54

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Ikena Oncology. Ikena Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Ikena Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Ikena Oncology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc., a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway. It is also developing a small molecule inhibitor program against ERK5 in the RAS signaling pathway; IK-175, an oral inhibitor of aryl hydrocarbon receptor; and IK-007, an oral selective EP4 receptor antagonist for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas. Its lead asset is INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia. The company's commercial products include ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA for the management of moderate to severe endometriosis pain in women; and ORIAHNN, a non-surgical oral medication option for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. Its product candidates in clinical development include NBI-921352 for treating pediatric patients, as well as adult focal epilepsy indications; and NBI-827104 to treat rare pediatric epilepsy and essential tremor. The company's products in clinical development also comprise NBI-1065845 for the treatment of major depressive disorder; NBI-1065846 for treating anhedonia in major depressive disorder; and NBI-118568 for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has license and collaboration agreements with Heptares Therapeutics Limited; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.; BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A.; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation; and AbbVie Inc. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

