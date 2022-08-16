Head to Head Comparison: Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV) & Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Simulated Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:SMEV – Get Rating) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Simulated Environment Concepts and Altice USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulated Environment Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Altice USA 0 16 9 0 2.36

Altice USA has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.84%. Given Altice USA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

0.1% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. 62.6% of Simulated Environment Concepts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Altice USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Simulated Environment Concepts has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altice USA has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Altice USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Altice USA $10.09 billion 0.51 $990.31 million $1.80 6.26

Altice USA has higher revenue and earnings than Simulated Environment Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares Simulated Environment Concepts and Altice USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulated Environment Concepts N/A N/A N/A Altice USA 8.23% -112.67% 2.63%

Summary

Altice USA beats Simulated Environment Concepts on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulated Environment Concepts

Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of medical, health, and wellness equipments in the United States and internationally. Its products include SpaCapsule, a robotic massage therapy system used for medical rehabilitation, relaxation, weight loss, slimming, cellulite management, and general wellness; and PTjetCapsule. The company also offers components, parts, accessories, and peripheral massage and health related items. Its products are used in various environments, such as corporate employee lounges, relaxation centers, gyms and health clubs, doctor's offices, hotels, tanning and beauty salons/spas, luxury accommodations, gulf clubs, ski lounges, shopping centers and malls, airports, cruise ships, luxury yachts, and homes. Simulated Environment Concepts, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. It also provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. In addition, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Further, it provides business e-mail, hosted private branch exchange, web space storage, and network security monitoring; and international calling and toll free numbers. Additionally, the company offers audience-based and IP-authenticated cross-screen advertising solutions; and television and digital advertising services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Altice USA, Inc., operates as a subsidiary of Next Alt S.à R.L.

