Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. 376,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Healthcare Capital Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $10,328,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Capital by 1,512.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 141,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Capital Company Profile

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

