Hedges Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,991. The stock has a market cap of $101.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.85. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

