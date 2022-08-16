HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $186.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. HEICO traded as high as $164.92 and last traded at $164.37, with a volume of 112 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.39.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HEI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in HEICO by 353.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 7.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $538.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

