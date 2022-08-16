Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $935,513.04 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2022

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 329,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $935,513.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,752.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 15th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 361,189 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $884,913.05.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,173,906.45.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12.
  • On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $135,921.65.
  • On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $709,471.38.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $151,379.10.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.

Heliogen Price Performance

Heliogen stock remained flat at $2.45 on Tuesday. 1,278,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Heliogen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heliogen by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

