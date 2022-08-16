Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $935,513.04 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 329,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $935,513.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 791,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,752.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 361,189 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $884,913.05.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,173,906.45.

On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.

On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $135,921.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $709,471.38.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $151,379.10.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11.

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.

Heliogen stock remained flat at $2.45 on Tuesday. 1,278,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLGN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Heliogen by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

