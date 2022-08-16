Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.51 million.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.53. 529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $913,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

