Helium Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Billion (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Helium has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $7.54 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $8.11 or 0.00033872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00114526 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00022219 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000626 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001480 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00252672 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00008913 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000300 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000561 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,928,719 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
