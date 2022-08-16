HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Raised to €35.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLFFF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €46.00 ($46.94) to €35.00 ($35.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded HelloFresh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. The company had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

