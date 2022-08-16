Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €64.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($65.31) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

HEN3 traded up €0.34 ($0.35) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €65.12 ($66.45). The company had a trading volume of 661,885 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.44. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($132.30).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

