Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.30 and last traded at $58.03. 4,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 285,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Trading Up 14.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $813.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hibbett by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,986 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hibbett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.