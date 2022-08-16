Hifi Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.26 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (MFT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $58.35 million and $15.26 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,933.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004223 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00128579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00035506 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe.

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hifi Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hifi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

