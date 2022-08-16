Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires New Position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 273,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 7.94% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SEIX stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.13. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

