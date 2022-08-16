Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aflac Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $70,144,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,881,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,456. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.