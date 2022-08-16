Hightower 6M Holding LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,421,000. SPDR S&P China ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned about 0.86% of SPDR S&P China ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GXC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

GXC traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,021. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.46. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $73.89 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

