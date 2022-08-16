Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 133,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,909,000 after purchasing an additional 628,092 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after buying an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,228,379 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.