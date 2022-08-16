Hightower 6M Holding LLC Purchases Shares of 37,079 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,079 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.2% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 283,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 8.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $7.25 on Tuesday, reaching $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.64. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $383.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

