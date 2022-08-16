Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes $64.04 Million Position in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,035,000. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 95.95% of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $52.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15.

Get ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.