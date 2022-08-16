Hightower 6M Holding LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $528,618,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 789,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,501,000 after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,510 shares of company stock worth $10,224,107 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Shares of COF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

