HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.79. 50,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,246,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a market cap of $569.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 55.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.41% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.