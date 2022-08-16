Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIXX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Homology Medicines Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of FIXX stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $165.86 million, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of -0.36.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 49.48%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

(Get Rating)

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.