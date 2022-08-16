Honest Hits Market Cap of $987,244.91 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $987,244.91 and $1,315.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

