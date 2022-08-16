Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

