Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Short Interest Update

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 852,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 438.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 141,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,608 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,620,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 191,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 23,239 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

HOPE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.64. The company had a trading volume of 649,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,826. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.25. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $16.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

