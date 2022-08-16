Horizon Investment Services LLC Takes Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,472.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

PCRX opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.40 and a beta of 0.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

