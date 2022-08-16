HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Short Interest Update

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,350,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 55,330,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,602,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,917,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

