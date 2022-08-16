HP (NYSE:HPQ) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HPQ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

HPQ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 323,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,174. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,219 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $242,230.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock worth $1,828,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

